Despite their chummy image on screen on ‘Masterchef’, judge John Torode has admitted that he’s not close with fellow judge Gregg Wallace. The TV chef revealed that when the cameras stop rolling on the BBC cooking competition, the pair avoid each other, even if they’re in the same pub.

BBC John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace

PA Archive/PA Images

John’s comments come just a few days after Gregg insisted that John, who was best man at his wedding to Anne-Marie Sterpini last year, were good friends - on and off screen. During an appearance on ‘Lorraine’ last week, he told the hoit: “I have a very close relationship with John. “People don’t realise how close we are – he was my best man – he’s close to me 7/8 months of the year. What’s great about the partnership is that if one of us is down the other perks us up. “We’re very close to each other physically and emotionally. We trust each other.” The pair met when Gregg supplied vegetables to London restaurant Quaglino’s, where John worked as a chef early in his career. They later began presenting and judging ‘Masterchef’ when it was revamped by the Beeb in 2005.