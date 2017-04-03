All Sections
    03/04/2017 09:21 BST | Updated 03/04/2017 14:28 BST

    ‘Masterchef’ Judge John Torode Admits He’s Not Friends With Fellow Judge Gregg Wallace… Despite His Insistence They Are

    'If we go out for a drink, I’ll be at one end of the table and he’ll be at the other.'

    Despite their chummy image on screen on ‘Masterchef’, judge John Torode has admitted that he’s not close with fellow judge Gregg Wallace.

    The TV chef revealed that when the cameras stop rolling on the BBC cooking competition, the pair avoid each other, even if they’re in the same pub.

    BBC
    John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace

    John told The Mirror: “It’s funny, we’ve never been friends. We’ve not been to each other’s houses.

    “He’s so OCD, he wouldn’t know what to do.

    “If we go away to somewhere like South Africa, we do things separately.

    “If we do go out for a drink, I’ll invariably be at one end of a big old table and he’ll be at the other.”

    John also admitted that he’s come to blows with Gregg over contestants on the show.

    “We’ve had a couple of stand-offs over the years. I’ve just had to walk away from him,” he revealed.

    PA Archive/PA Images

    John’s comments come just a few days after Gregg insisted that John, who was best man at his wedding to Anne-Marie Sterpini last year, were good friends - on and off screen.

    During an appearance on ‘Lorraine’ last week, he told the hoit: “I have a very close relationship with John.

    “People don’t realise how close we are – he was my best man – he’s close to me 7/8 months of the year. What’s great about the partnership is that if one of us is down the other perks us up.

    “We’re very close to each other physically and emotionally. We trust each other.”

    The pair met when Gregg supplied vegetables to London restaurant Quaglino’s, where John worked as a chef early in his career.

    They later began presenting and judging ‘Masterchef’ when it was revamped by the Beeb in 2005.

