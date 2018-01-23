The Metropolitan Police is investigating a fresh allegation of historical sexual assault made this month against black cab rapist John Worboys, it is understood. The news comes as the 60-year-old serial attacker is due for imminent release which has caused outrage from his victims and campaigners. The Government mooted it would launch a judicial review of the Parole Board’s decision to release Worboys after nine years in prison, which prompted anger from victims and questions around why not all of the 102 complainants had their cases brought to trial.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is investigating an allegation of non-recent sexual assault which was reported to police in January 2018. The incident is reported to have taken place in 1997. “Enquiries by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are ongoing.” Worboys, was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman. He used alcohol and drugs to incapacitate his victims between 2002 and 2008.