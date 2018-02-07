Two of black cab rapist John Worboys’ victims and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given the go-ahead for a High Court challenge against the decision to release him from prison.
The hearing will take place on 13th March and is expected to last two days. Two judges ruled that a temporary High Court bar on releasing him should be extended.
Philippa Kaufmann QC told Worboys, who was present in person, that part of the case brought by two of his victims was that the Parole Board had reached an “irrational” decision.
She added that it appeared something has gone “very wrong” and the victims were “concerned not only for themselves but for the wider public and women in particular”.
She said the victims were also concerned that the decision was “made entirely in secret”.
Sir Brian Leveson, sitting with Mr Justice Garnham, said he had a difficult experience with a video-link on Tuesday and, in light of that, asked the serial sex attacker to attend in person.
Victims were in court to face black cab rapist
The court heard that the victims were not expecting him to attend in person and at least one of them was unhappy to learn he would be there.
Sir Brian said: “I am sorry about that but I am sure you will appreciate and you have explained why it is not possible, sensibly, to conduct this hearing without him being present in some way.”
Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.
He became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his hackney carriage.