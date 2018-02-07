Two of black cab rapist John Worboys’ victims and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given the go-ahead for a High Court challenge against the decision to release him from prison.

The hearing will take place on 13th March and is expected to last two days. Two judges ruled that a temporary High Court bar on releasing him should be extended.

Philippa Kaufmann QC told Worboys, who was present in person, that part of the case brought by two of his victims was that the Parole Board had reached an “irrational” decision.