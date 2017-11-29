David Yates has faced an online backlash over comments about Johnny Depp, after dismissing Amber Heard’s 2016 domestic violence accusation against the star as her “taking a pop” at the actor.

The director is currently in charge of the second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, which will see Johnny in the lead role of Grindelwald.

Many critics have already queried the actor’s involvement in the franchise, given last year’s negative headlines, an issue which was raised by Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview with David.