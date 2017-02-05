An Iraq war hero who was awarded the Victoria Cross has been left “humiliated” after being held up by US border officials during Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown.

Johnson Beharry, who is a recipient of the highest award for gallantry that a British and Commonwealth serviceman can achieve, arrived at New York’s JFK airport hours after the president ordered travel restrictions on January 27.

Long delays at immigration meant he missed a veterans’ event where he was due to be a guest of honour.