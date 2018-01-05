Jon - sometimes known as Jonny Jewels - was also a musician in the band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., with the group confirming news of his death in a statement posted on Facebook.

The actor was best known for being the first person to play Klingon Alexander Rozhenko in ‘The Next Generation’, and passed away on New Year’s Day.

Former ‘Star Trek’ child star Jon Paul Steuer has died at the age of 33.

They wrote: “It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer.

“The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did.

“He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet.

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny...we love you.”