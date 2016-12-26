It’s Boxing Day. You’ve probably shouted at your nan, eaten enough Quality Street to sink a ship and sworn you’ll never eat a single piece of turkey again in your life.

It’s been tough, we understand.

But honestly, what you really need to see is a serious professional dancing like an absolute legend to a contemporary pop song.

Luckily, Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is here to help.

The veteran journalist could be seen shaking his groove thing to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling - and quite frankly, it was glorious.

It seems the performance went down well with many viewers...

Jon Snow dancing has brought inexplicable amounts of joy to my heart #bigfatquiz — Emily Scaife (@EmilyJayne1985) December 26, 2016

I want Jon Snow dancing as my screensaver. My happy gif of the year #BigFatQuiz — Katie (@AdriftGiraffe55) December 26, 2016

Jon Snow dancing to 'Can't stop the feeling' has made my Christmas! 😂😂🎅 #BigFatQuiz — Josh Lee (@josh08lee) December 26, 2016

Watching Jon Snow dancing on #BigFatQuizoftheYear has made 2016 just the tiniest bit better 🙌🏻 — Nicole (@wheatabixley) December 26, 2016

Jon Snow dancing on BFQOFTY is the highlight of the festive period — Ziggy Zagreb (@GeorgeInnes_) December 26, 2016

Dancing Jon Snow may have just made my year! 😂😂😂 #BigFatQuiz — Akif K (@Ak1fK) December 26, 2016

Snow’s performances on the annual Big Fat Quiz Of The Year have actually become something of a tradition.

Last year it was Drake’s Hotline Bling...

And the year before it was Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass...