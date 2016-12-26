It’s Boxing Day. You’ve probably shouted at your nan, eaten enough Quality Street to sink a ship and sworn you’ll never eat a single piece of turkey again in your life.
It’s been tough, we understand.
But honestly, what you really need to see is a serious professional dancing like an absolute legend to a contemporary pop song.
Luckily, Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is here to help.
The veteran journalist could be seen shaking his groove thing to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling - and quite frankly, it was glorious.
It seems the performance went down well with many viewers...
Snow’s performances on the annual Big Fat Quiz Of The Year have actually become something of a tradition.
Last year it was Drake’s Hotline Bling...
And the year before it was Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass...