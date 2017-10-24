Jon Trickett Demands Cabinet Office Minister Damian Green Take Action Over 'Cosy Whitehall Club'

Labour shadow minister Jon Trickett has demanded the government take action over what he claims is a “cosy Whitehall club”.

Trickett has written to Cabinet Office minister Damian Green following reports one of David Cameron’s closest aides, who now works for a tobacco company, had promoted a new product from the Marlboro manufacturer Philip Morris at this year’s Tory party conference.

Kate Marley, who was a special adviser to the former PM, took up her new role in July this year with the Cabinet Office’s blessing, on the condition she should not use privileged information gleaned from her position and should not lobby the government on behalf of Philip Morris for two years.

Trickett wrote: “Three months later it’s been reported that Ms Marley was at the Conservative Party Conference staffing a Philip Morris ‘Smoke-Free’ stall, effectively lobbying the government on behalf of the tobacco company.

“This country has witnessed a long-term decline of public trust in politics and politicians. Any perceptions of huge firms gaining undue influence over policy-making only increases the British public’s scepticism towards our country’s system of government.

“The British public wisely believe there is often no smoke without fire. The possibility of Phillip Morris gaining undue influence must be investigated.”