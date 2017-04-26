IndieWire reports that Jonathan died at his New York home on Wednesday (26 April) morning, citing oesophagal cancer and complications from heart disease as the cause.

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme has died, at the age of 73.

It’s thought that the director was first treated for the cancer in 2010 and the website claims it returned in 2015.

While Jonathan bagged an Academy Award for directing ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ and ‘Philadelphia’, his credits also include a number of performance movies.

Last year, Slate charted his success with this genre in their review of Jonathan’s most recent project ‘Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids’, which was released on Netflix in October 2016.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Joanne Howard, and his three children, Ramona, Brooklyn and Jos.