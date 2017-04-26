All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/04/2017 16:32 BST | Updated 26/04/2017 16:36 BST

    Jonathan Demme Dead: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Director Dies, Aged 73

    Jonathan won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1991.

    Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme has died, at the age of 73.

    IndieWire reports that Jonathan died at his New York home on Wednesday (26 April) morning, citing oesophagal cancer and complications from heart disease as the cause.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Jonathan Demme

    It’s thought that the director was first treated for the cancer in 2010 and the website claims it returned in 2015.

    While Jonathan bagged an Academy Award for directing ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ and ‘Philadelphia’, his credits also include a number of performance movies.

    Last year, Slate charted his success with this genre in their review of Jonathan’s most recent project ‘Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids’, which was released on Netflix in October 2016.

    Jonathan is survived by his wife, Joanne Howard, and his three children, Ramona, Brooklyn and Jos.

    RIP: Stars We Lost In 2017
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmJonathan DemmeThe Silence of the Lambs

    Conversations