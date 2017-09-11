Jonathan Rhys Meyer's Wife, Mara Lane, Reveals He's Suffered Alcohol Relapse After She Had A Miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyer’s wife, Mara Lane, has revealed the actor has suffered a relapse from his period of sobriety, after she tragically miscarried their child.

Mara opened up about the difficulties they have faced in recent weeks in a moving post on Instagram.

Empics Entertainment Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Revealing how losing their child had affected former ‘Tudors’ star Jonathan, Mara wrote: “Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.

“Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you.”

A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Addressing paparazzi pictures of Jonathan taken last week, she continued: “To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it’s ok. It’s ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don’t know. We forgive you.

“He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period.

“Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Jonathan has had a well publicised battle with alcoholism since rising to fame in 2002 film ‘Bend It Like Beckham’.

He and Mara married in 2016 after two years of dating, and already have a son, Wolf, who was born in December last year.

Useful websites and helplines: