Korean boyband star Jonghyun died after attempting to take his own life, Gangnam Police have confirmed.
It was reported the SHINee singer had passed away on Monday (18 December), with the police now confirming he died after being rushed to hospital “in a state of cardiac arrest”.
In a statement, they revealed they were called to Jonghyun’s residence in Chungdam by the 27-year-old’s sister, after she received a worrying message from him.
Upon arriving at his address, they discovered he had attempted suicide.
The statement added: “Emergency responders were with us at the time so we rushed him to the Konkuk University Hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.”
Jonghyn joined SHINee when they first formed in 2008, and the group became one of only a handful of K-pop groups to find international success.
As the lead singer, Jonghyn also wrote many of the band’s chart-topping singles, including ‘Juliette’.
In 2015, he launched a solo career, with his debut studio album ‘She Is’ peaking at No. 1 on the South Korean charts.
His most recent music came earlier this year, when SHINee released album ‘Five’ for the Japanese market.
Jonghyun’s funeral is expected to be carried out in the following days, with SM Entertainment - the company that founded the group - writing it would be “carried out in the quietest manner with his family members and co-workers”.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk