It was reported the SHINee singer had passed away on Monday (18 December), with the police now confirming he died after being rushed to hospital “in a state of cardiac arrest”.

Korean boyband star Jonghyun died after attempting to take his own life, Gangnam Police have confirmed.

In a statement, they revealed they were called to Jonghyun’s residence in Chungdam by the 27-year-old’s sister, after she received a worrying message from him.

Upon arriving at his address, they discovered he had attempted suicide.

The statement added: “Emergency responders were with us at the time so we rushed him to the Konkuk University Hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.”

Jonghyn joined SHINee when they first formed in 2008, and the group became one of only a handful of K-pop groups to find international success.