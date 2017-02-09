Jools Oliver Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage When Three Months Pregnant

Jools Oliver has spoken for the first time about about previously suffering a miscarriage.

The 42-year-old, who didn’t say how old she was when she lost the baby, explained it happened when she was three months’ pregnant.

“I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again,” the mum-of-five told the Daily Mail.

“It makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy.”