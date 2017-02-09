Jools Oliver Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage When Three Months Pregnant

Jools Oliver has spoken for the first time about about previously suffering a miscarriage.
The 42-year-old, who didn’t say how old she was when she lost the baby, explained it happened when she was three months’ pregnant.
“I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again,” the mum-of-five told the Daily Mail.
“It makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy.”
Oliver is mum to six-month-old River Rocket, Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12 and Poppy, 14 with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.
And she hasn’t ruled out having a sixth child.
“I’m getting older, but I’d definitely do it again if I could,” she added. “I think Jamie’s finished, but you just never know.”
“River’s six months now, so we’re past the really difficult sleepless first few months. He’s such a joy.”
The mum has previously been open about her struggles to conceive and her diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).
Before getting pregnant for the first time, she went through intense hormone treatment.
“I didn’t care how far I had to go,” she told BabyCentre in 2009. “You hear horror stories and you think it’s going to be hard, but I didn’t care. I just wanted a baby... It was awful, but I just thought: ‘Keep going’.
“I’m sure any couple that has been through fertility treatment understands what I’m saying.”
Oliver’s honest confession about baby loss comes as she launches the ‘My Rainbow Baby’ bodysuit as part of her ‘Little Bird Clothing’ collection at Mothercare.
“I’m so proud to be launching this gorgeous Little Bird ‘My Rainbow Baby Bodysuit’,” Oliver said at the launch.
“Tragically one in four women loses a baby during pregnancy or birth and when that happens it changes the lives of so many families.”
A £1 donation from the sale of each £8 bodysuit will go to Tommy’s, a charity funding research into pregnancy problems that lead to miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.