Jools Oliver has shared an apology note that her five-year-old son wrote for her after he made her “stressed”.
The mum-of-five said she and celebrity partner Jamie Oliver often get similar notes for them left on their pillow.
“This one we struggled to remember what Buddy had done,” she captioned the photo, shared on Wednesday 23 August.
The handwritten note read: “Dear mum, sory for macing you strest [sic].
“I howp you wil fgiv me, I can thinc of sumthing to reepay you [sic].
“Love Buddy.”
Oliver was reminded by some fans, who are also parents, to keep these notes as mementos to treasure.
“I kept all these notes from when our kids were little,” one person wrote. “I read them back to them now and it’s funny but it also makes me a bit sad as they were so cute.”
Another wrote: “Love notes like this, look at the hearts he put at the end. You can hardly be mad when this lands on your pillow.”
Oliver is also mum to River Rocket, one, Petal, six, Daisy, 12, and Poppy, 14, with Jamie Oliver.