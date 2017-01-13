Jools Oliver shared a snap of her six-year-old son’s “big boy bed” and she’s making everyone (read: adults) jealous.
The 41-year-old posted the picture of Buddy looking incredibly cosy in his treehouse-style sleep space under a colourful fox-printed duvet.
“From his little cot bed to his first ‘big boy bed’,” Oliver captioned the shot.
“Think he likes it 😊 @nubie_kids your beds are amazing.”
Oliver’s photo had more than 22,000 likes within 15 hours of being posted.
Hundreds of parents commented on the snap writing how much their kids would love the bed (and how much they loved it, too).
“Oh my God that is literally incredible,” one mother wrote. “My son would be over the moon with this!”
Another wrote: “Wowee, this is amazing. I think my kid would actually go to bed if she had this. This is a must.”
“I’d actually love this for myself haha,” another wrote. “This is the perfect upgrade. He’ll never want to leave it!”
A few parents commented on the potential downfalls of the dreamy build.
“Bet that’s an interesting bed to clean and change sheets,” a mum wrote.
Another wrote: “Amazing little bed... must be a nightmare to put fresh linens on!”
And one mum even added: “These beds are all very well until the vomiting bug hits.”
For the sake of having a bed that incredible, we think it’s worth it.
For those interested, the Nubie Kids ‘Tree House Bed’ (with an additional mattress at the bottom) is available here at the arguably high price of £1,875.