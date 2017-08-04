All Sections
    Jools Oliver Posts Instagram Photo Of 11-Month-Old River Rocket With A Mohawk And It Is Beyond Adorable

    This is the definition of cute 😍🚀

    Jools Oliver often posts adorable snaps of her nearly one-year-old son, River Rocket, but the latest one is one of our favourites.

    The mum-of-five shared an Instagram photo of her youngest son looking out into the distance with a mini blonde mohawk.

    She simply captioned the tender shot, posted on Thursday 2 August, with the following emojis: ”☀️🌙✨💛.”

    Oliver is also mum to Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12, and Poppy, 14, with her husband Jamie Oliver.  

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    River Rocket is approaching his first birthday on 8 August 2017.

    And fans of the Oliver family can’t believe how much the little one has grown.

    “Oh my gosh is he nearly one already?” one person wrote. “What a cutie, love his hair, it’s so blonde.”

    Another person commented: “Can he be anymore cute? Also how cute is that tiny shoulder blade.”

    And another mum wrote: “His hair is as blonde as my little one. Beyond cute!”

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    Jools Oliver recently posted a photo of herself with River fast asleep in her arms while on a plane.

    “I am petrified of flying but when River fell asleep in my arms there was little much else I could do but enjoy that feeling,” she wrote on 31 July.

    “I literally couldn’t feel my right arm and leg once we had landed.”

    What a cutie. 

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

