Jools Oliver often posts adorable snaps of her nearly one-year-old son, River Rocket, but the latest one is one of our favourites.
The mum-of-five shared an Instagram photo of her youngest son looking out into the distance with a mini blonde mohawk.
She simply captioned the tender shot, posted on Thursday 2 August, with the following emojis: ”☀️🌙✨💛.”
Oliver is also mum to Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12, and Poppy, 14, with her husband Jamie Oliver.
River Rocket is approaching his first birthday on 8 August 2017.
And fans of the Oliver family can’t believe how much the little one has grown.
“Oh my gosh is he nearly one already?” one person wrote. “What a cutie, love his hair, it’s so blonde.”
Another person commented: “Can he be anymore cute? Also how cute is that tiny shoulder blade.”
And another mum wrote: “His hair is as blonde as my little one. Beyond cute!”
Jools Oliver recently posted a photo of herself with River fast asleep in her arms while on a plane.
“I am petrified of flying but when River fell asleep in my arms there was little much else I could do but enjoy that feeling,” she wrote on 31 July.
“I literally couldn’t feel my right arm and leg once we had landed.”
What a cutie.