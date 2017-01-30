A former secretary of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels has died at the age of 106. Brunhilde Pomsel lived most of her life in relative obscurity until a German newspaper published an interview with her in 2011, prompting a flurry of interest in one of the last surviving people who had access to the Nazi leadership’s inner circle. Her death was confirmed on Sunday to The Associated Press by Christian Kroenes, a director and producer of the film “A German Life.”

CHRISTOF STACHE via Getty Images Brunhilde Pomsel in front of posters for A German Life in 2016

Last year during an interview with The Times to promote the film, Pomsel described Goebbels as alternately “nobly elegant” and a “ranting dwarf”. “He was really well kept, had great suits, best cloth. Always had a light tan. Well-groomed hands, he probably had a manicure done every day. But no matter how elegant and well-fitting his suits were, he limped.” In the documentary, Pomsel talks about her three years working for the man responsible for spreading Adolf Hitler’s ideology in newspapers and across the airwaves.

AP First to congratulate Dr Joseph Goebbels on his fortieth birthday in Berlin on October 29, 1937 was Herr Adolf Hitler, who presented him with a gift of a painting