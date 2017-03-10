A drug addict who crashed his stolen car, killing a child actor and his aunt during a high-speed police chase, has been jailed for 12 years.

Joshua Dobby killed 10-year-old Makayah McDermott and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they were out walking in Penge, south London in August last year. He also injured Makayah’s twin sisters Niyah and Yahla, 13, and Cooper’s daughter Eva.

Dobby, 23, who was out of prison on licence at the time of the incident, was also given a further three years on licence when he was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.