A drug addict who crashed his stolen car, killing a child actor and his aunt during a high-speed police chase, has been jailed for 12 years.
Joshua Dobby killed 10-year-old Makayah McDermott and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they were out walking in Penge, south London in August last year. He also injured Makayah’s twin sisters Niyah and Yahla, 13, and Cooper’s daughter Eva.
Dobby, 23, who was out of prison on licence at the time of the incident, was also given a further three years on licence when he was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.
The black Ford Focus he was driving was being chased by police cars through the streets of south east London when he crashed into the family, who went out for ice cream and to play on the swings in a nearby park.
Cooper and Makayah died at the scene, while Yahla suffered series injuries and spent days in hospital.
Budding actor Makayah had recently been signed up by a talent agency Brown and Mills Entertainment and had auditioned for a TV series.
At an earlier hearing, Dobby, who had 53 previous convictions dating back to the age of 13, admitted two counts of manslaughter and injuring the girl.
Dobby was driving three times the speed limit and jumped red lights before he lost control, hitting a bollard and and launching the car at the family.
Dobby tried to flee on foot and was heard to shout “I’ve killed her! I’ve killed her!” as police chased him, The Old Bailey heard.
Though he wept in court as the details of the case were discussed, Dobby reportedly shrugged at the family as he was led away following his sentence.
The family read a statement outside court after the sentence, saying: “We came here today to see justice done and in the hope that Joshua Dobby would show remorse and be sorry for killing our beautiful Rosie and our wonderful Makayah. But he has shown none.”