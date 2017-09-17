All Sections
    17/09/2017 12:47 BST

    London Fashion Week: Jourdan Dunn Accuses Nightclub Of Racism At Her Missguided Launch Party

    'They want to play our music but don't want us in the club.'

    Jourdan Dunn has slammed the nightclub where she hosted a London Fashion Week party for mistreating her.

    The model, who was celebrating the launch of her second Lon Dunn x Missguided collection, tweeted to warn people off going to Reign nightclub, in London’s Piccadilly, because she said “they don’t like black people”.

    GOR via Getty Images
    Jourdan Dunn at Misguided Party during London Fashion on 16 September 2017.

    Dunn then went on to thank everybody who attended the party and to apologise to her guests Giggs, Stormzy, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Edward Enninful, Ella Eyre and Dilone for what they witnessed at the event.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Model Neelam Gill, Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Jourdan Dunn attend LON DUNN x Missguided Official Launch Party.

    Photos taken earlier in the evening show Dunn enjoying her party. It is not clear what took place to prompt her tweets.

    HuffPost UK has contacted Dunn’s representatives, Missguided and Reign nightclub for comment and will update this article upon their response.

    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Jourdan Dunn, presenter Maya Jama and model Winnie Harlow.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Model Felicity Hayward.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Models Natalie Gage and Iskra Lawrence.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Edward Enninful and Stormzy.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Singers Ella Eyre and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    X Factor star Gifty Louise.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    DJ Siobhan Bell.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Model Victoria Clay.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Singer Tallia Storm.
    Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
    Musician Sinead Harnett.

