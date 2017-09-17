Jourdan Dunn has slammed the nightclub where she hosted a London Fashion Week party for mistreating her.
The model, who was celebrating the launch of her second Lon Dunn x Missguided collection, tweeted to warn people off going to Reign nightclub, in London’s Piccadilly, because she said “they don’t like black people”.
Dunn then went on to thank everybody who attended the party and to apologise to her guests Giggs, Stormzy, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Edward Enninful, Ella Eyre and Dilone for what they witnessed at the event.
Photos taken earlier in the evening show Dunn enjoying her party. It is not clear what took place to prompt her tweets.
HuffPost UK has contacted Dunn’s representatives, Missguided and Reign nightclub for comment and will update this article upon their response.