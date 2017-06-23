Journalists are told never to become part of the story.

But when American journalist Ralph Rayburn reported on the case of missing Florida schoolboy Angel Gort, he made headlines around the world.

The 11-year-old, who has ADHD, went missing on Tuesday morning after arguing with his mother about going to summer camp.

Panicked about the safety of their son, Gort’s family called the police, who then used bloodhounds to try and find him.

But it was Rayburn in a news station helicopter who found Gort - taking a snooze on the top of his parent’s house.

WSVN An American journalist found a missing boy taking a nap on his parents' roof

The WSVN journalist was hovering above the Miami home waiting for an update when he noticed Gory lying on a tarp.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Rayburn said he was in disbelief at first.

“Am I seeing what I’m seeing?” he said. “Okay - is that him? That’s the kid on the roof? That’s him!”

Speaking to his colleagues in the WSVN newsroom, Rayburn asked them to alert police.

WSVN Police officers helped the boy down from the roof

Officers then helped the unharmed boy - who had been missing for around two hours - down from the top of the house.

Gort told WSVN after he was rescued: “My mom is embarrassed.