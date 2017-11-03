A senior political journalist has revealed she was “flattered” by men groping her when she worked in Westminster in the 1990s, during a heated exchange on Radio 4′s Today programme.

Petronella Wyatt appeared with Women’s Equality Party leader and former political reporter Sophie Walker to talk about their experiences of working in politics, as allegations of sexual harassment continue to rock the chambers.

Wyatt, who is the former deputy editor of the Spectator, told host Michelle Hussein: “There were a couple of men that were a bit gropey. But do you know what? I was flattered.”