Journalist Chasing Trump Collusion With Russia Just Can't Believe Trump Jr Got The Scoop

Already hailed the “smoking gun”, Donald Trump Jr has released images of an email exchange showing he knew he was meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer to get intelligence on Hillary Clinton.
The US President’s eldest son posted his emails with British publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, exchanges which have Trump’s offspring declaring: “I love it.”
But while the news has been greeted like the bombshell that it is, pause for a second to reflect on the fact that arguably the biggest scoop of the Trump era was published by ... Trump’s son and heir.
Score of journalists have been chasing the links between Trump and his advisers and Vladimir Putin’s Government, notably the New York Times - among other exclusives it has disclosed the existence of the meeting, who was preset and what it was about.
But many others have been scenting the trail, including freelance writer Jared Yates Sexton, who couldn’t quite believe what had just happened.
The bafflement was palpable ...
The journalist made clear he wasn’t the only one on the story ...
And gave full credit to the New York Times.
But there was plenty of sympathy.
He later admitted he was “ways off” getting the story.
“This was a thing that felt like it was going to go on for the rest of the time Donald Trump was in office,” he told the Columbia Journalism Review.