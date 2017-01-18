Theresa May’s threat of a trade war with the EU is not “credible” and would be “very dangerous” for British jobs, the world’s leading investment bank has warned. In a note to investors, JP Morgan forecast “a high likelihood of a disruptive and damaging” Brexit in the wake of the Prime Minister’s claim that no deal with Brussels was better than a bad deal. The memo, seen by HuffPost UK, claims British firms will suffer because May and Brexit Secretary David Davis will not be able to achieve a comprehensive trade deal with the EU within their planned two-year timetable. JP Morgan economist Malcolm Barr suggested that May was bluffing in her threat to turn the UK into an aggressive tax haven if the EU refused to agree a trade plan in time. “One might expect a successful negotiating strategy to have ambitious objectives and a credible fall back position. May certainly has the former. But we doubt the Prime Minister has the latter,” he wrote.

Yui Mok/PA Archive The European HQ of JP Morgan bank in London's Canary Wharf

May delighted Eurosceptic Tory MPs on Tuesday when she suggested the UK would rely on minimum World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade rules if it could not sort a deal. But the American investment bank was withering in its verdict on her speech. “The notion that the UK can simply “fall back” to WTO rules as providing an alternative (as summarised in “no deal is better than a bad deal”) is, in our view, very dangerous,” Barr wrote. “Significant parts of the UK service sector would, under these conditions, lose their ability to provide services to EU-based counter-parties overnight.

JP Morgan The title of the note to investors

“Much of the plumbing that supports trade in goods and services on a day-to- day basis would be left without defined administrative processes and legal foundation. The imposition of tariffs is almost a side show relative to these issues.” He added that the threat of turning Britain into an offshore, low-tax rival to the EU was not viable and lacked political consensus need to make Europe really fear it. “THE UK is threatening that under constrained market access it would reinvent itself as a pseudo-Singapore of Northern Europe via low corporate tax rates and a ‘new economic model’. “We note that the success of such low-tax entrepots has typically been at least partially based on the ability of firms to access markets in their locale, not on the withdrawal of that access. And, as we wrote yesterday, it is far from clear that there is a durable political commitment to the UK becoming a permanently low-corporate tax, low-regulation locale.” On May’s planned timetable for concluding a new UK-EU trade deal by 2019, at the point when Britain formally quits the bloc, Barr made plain that it was highly unlikely. The JP Morgan economist, who is based in London, forecast a difficult few years ahead.

JP Morgan Part of the note