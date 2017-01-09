A judge who called a racist thug a “bit of a c***” after he launched a foul-mouthed tirade at her has been cleared of misconduct.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC was sentencing John Hennigan at Chelmsford Crown Court in August last year for his ninth breach of an anti-social behavior in 11 years when the blue exchange took place.

The 50-year-old was in the dock when he told Judge Lynch she was a “bit of a c***”, to which she responded: “You are a bit of a c*** yourself. Being offensive to me does not help.”

Judge Patricia Lynch QC

Shouting back, Hennigan said: “Go fuck yourself,” to which the QC replied: “You too.”

Hennigan was jailed for 18 months for insulting and making racist slurs against a black Caribbean mother in Harlow, Essex.

Judge Lynch was investigated after around 10 complaints about her language were lodged with the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO).

She told the investigators she deeply regretted the incident and that her remarks were a momentary lapse of judgement, the Guardian reports.

According to a statement sent to one of the complainants, Lynch was advised to “ensure that she responded appropriately to parties in court at all times.”

While Judge Lynch has since apologised “unreservedly” for her remarks, at the time she was branded a “hero” and a role model for children.

Stan Keaton tweeted: “Judge Patricia Lynch QC has a cracking reply to a racist thug in her courtroom.”

What a legend judge Patricia Lynch is. https://t.co/5y7VHIEVHz — david duncan (@davidduncan80) August 10, 2016

David Duncan added: “What a legend judge Patricia Lynch is,” while Gemma Tomlinson wrote: “I would like to buy judge Patricia Lynch a drink.”

Greg Stone tweeted: “Judge Patricia Lynch, a nation salutes you.”

Luke Farley said: “Hats off to Judge Patricia Lynch. I think it was a reasonable response given the vile racist in front of her.”

Marc Thomas posted: “It is a bit hard to give children role models nowadays but Judge Patricia Lynch QC is definitely one.”