Topshop Launches Juicy Couture Tracksuits Because It's The Noughties Again

First Kim Kardashian, now Topshop. Refusing to die along with other noughties fashion trends (trucker caps, we’re looking at you), Juicy Couture tracksuits are officially making a comeback.

This time the brand has teamed up with British high street giant Topshop to cash in on our nostalgia obsession with an exclusive range of velour tracksuits.

Channel your inner Kim K in a baby pink number, or go full-on throwback with ‘Juicy’ emblazoned across your booty in flashy gold studs.

Topshop

According to Vogue, the “bad-taste-meets-good-taste movement” is actually a thing right now, so you can slouch around with pride.

The 12-piece collection is available to shop now, with prices ranging from £99 to £160.

Topshop

Check out every single style on sale right now in our gallery below:

Juicy Couture X Topshop SS17

Juicy Couture X Topshop SS17 1 of 12 Logo Velour Hoodie, £160 Share this slide: Topshop