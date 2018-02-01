All Sections
    01/02/2018 13:02 GMT

    The Juicy Couture Velour Tracksuit Is Back, Here Are Other Looks To Revive This Year

    Meet your 2018 wardrobe.

    Juicy Couture has announced it’ll be making a comeback, showcasing a debut collection at New York Fashion Week in February. 

    The brand is synonymous with its velour tracksuit, popularised by “It Girl” of it the noughties, Paris Hilton. More recently the outfit has been spotted on the likes of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and even Lady Gaga. 

    While the upcoming show hopes to establish the two-piece as a wardrobe staple, the brand is also keen to showcase other pieces from its new collection.

    Juicy Couture
    Socks and shoes? Hmm.

    But velour trackies aren’t the only things we’re newly obsessing over. Other past favourites have been slowly making a comeback over the past 12 months, and seem sure to find a fitting place in your wardrobe. 

    From crop tops to cargo pants, these looks are an acquired taste to some. They don’t, for example, fit the unwritten requirements of modern day attire: being transitional, interchangeable from day to night or ‘effortless.’

    But fashion is all about switching it up from time to time and, even if these looks aren’t for you, they will certainly make you feel nostalgic. 

    Patterned Denim

    Asos

    Like this amazing jacket on ASOS.

    Chunky Trainers

    Foot Asylum

    You can find these beauties via Foot Asylum

    Cargo Pants 

    Topshop

    Make like Liberty X and grab a pair of these from Topshop

    Circular Glasses 

    Topshop

    Topshop is also the place to get these shades. 

    Crop Tops

    Nasty Gal

    This top is from the queen of vintage glam, Nasty Gal

    Rockport Shoes 

    Timberland

    Get yours from Timberland

    Flared Jeans

    Reiss

    Reiss is doing it retro this season. 

