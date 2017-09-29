Julia Louis-Dreyfus has thanked her celebrity friends and fans for their support, after revealing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The US comedian and actress shared her diagnosis in a short post on her Twitter account on Thursday (28 September) evening.
She soon received messages from well-wishers, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Nigella Lawson and Rosie O’Donnell:
Actress Christina Applegate, who had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, also wrote: “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.”
Julia has retweeted a number of the comments, including Biden’s, thanking them for the support.
The post that initially announcing her health news read: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.
“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.”
Julia was one of the winners at the recent Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, picking up the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the sixth series in a row, for her series ‘Veep’.
The satirical comedy that depicts life in a rather frantic White House and while accepting her award, Julia took her chance to comment on the current president’s administration.
“We did have a whole storyline about impeachment, but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first,” she joked.
