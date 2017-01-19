Wikileaks founder Julian Assange stands by his offer to go to the USA now that Chelsea Manning is being released, he has told a press conference.

Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy since June 2012, said the leaker’s early release meant he would stand by his earlier pledge.

Assange sought asylum in Ecuador, resisting extradition to Sweden to face questioning over alleged sexual offences there.

He said he feared it would lead to his extradition to the US over leaks by Wikileaks.

But as the prospect of Barack Obama giving Manning clemency before he left office grew, Assange said he would allow himself to be extradited there.

This follows earlier comments by his lawyers that raised doubts on whether he would surrender himself. They said Manning was not being released fast enough.

Manning, a US Army soldier, disclosed to Wikileaks nearly three-quarters of a million classified or unclassified but sensitive military and diplomatic documents.

She was convicted by court-martial in July 2013 of violations of the Espionage Act and other offences and sentenced to 35 years in prison.