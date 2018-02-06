Julian Assange Could Walk Out Of The Ecuadorian Embassy Today After Five Years In Hiding

Julian Assange’s five-year standoff with police could end today when a court decides whether the warrant for his arrest should be quashed, potentially paving the way for him to leave Ecuador’s London embassy. The WikiLeaks founder applied to have the warrant for skipping bail quashed, which would allow him to leave the Knightsbridge building, where he hid seeking asylum in 2012, without fear of arrest. His lawyers argued the warrant was invalid because Swedish prosecutors have dropped their investigation over sexual assault and rape claims against Assange.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Julian Assange during one of many appearances at the embassy's balcony he has made since seeking asylum in the building in 2017

He claimed going to Sweden could mean extradition to the United States over the massive leak of information about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars that WikiLeaks published in conjunction with newspapers in 2010. Last month, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard he was suffering from depression, a frozen shoulder and painful toothache since hiding out in the embassy since June 2012. Assange’s lawyer Mark Summers told the court that the bail arrest warrant had “lost its purpose and its function” when Sweden withdrew the European Arrest Warrant (EAW). But Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer Aaron Watkins told the court it would be “absurd” if a defendant was effectively rewarded for managing to evade proceedings for sufficiently long that they fell away. Watkins said the case against Assange was “extremely simple” in that he had failed to surrender to custody in answer to bail, therefore the warrant still stood. When asked if a successful ruling would mean Assange to walk free, a CPS spokesman said: “Hypothetically yes, that would be our interpretation.”

Olivia Harris / Reuters An early appearance at the embassy's balcony in August 2012, when he said the US was pursuing a 'witchhunt' against WikiLeaks