But the actress has revealed it actually nearly finished her off after a technical hitch saw her plummet to the ground after filming the scene for the 1964 film.

The moment Julie Andrews takes to the sky holding onto her trusty umbrella in the final scene of ‘ Mary Poppins ’ is one of Disney’s most iconic moments.

The 81-year-old made the startling admission during an interview on ‘The Late Show’ over the weekend.

“There was a very dangerous day right at the end of filming when I was in this excruciatingly painful harness,” she told host Stephen Colbert.

“And I was hanging around up there for the longest time with the umbrella.

“I thought I felt the wire leave and drop about six inches. I was nervous ... and very tired.

“So, I called down and I said, ‘excuse me, when you do let me down, could you let me down really gently, because I felt myself slip and I just don’t feel too safe up here.’”

Despite being reassured by the crew that all was well, Julie’s fears proved to be well placed and her harness ended up giving way.

“I plummeted to the stage,” Julie said. “I did. And there was an awful silence for a minute and I did let fly with a few Anglo-Saxon four-letter words, I have to admit.”

Mary Poppins cursing? Now that’s something we would have loved to have heard.