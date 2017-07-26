Julie Walters has called for the film industry to pay its female stars the same money as men for doing “the same bloody job”.

The veteran actress is the latest star to speak out about the gender pay gap within the entertainment industry, which was highlighted last week with the publication of the BBC’s top-earning stars’ salaries.

Opening up to Good Housekeeping, Julie said she was glad the conversation about the disparity between men and women’s pay was being had, claiming that not enough people are aware of the issue.