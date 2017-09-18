Winnie Harlow walked for Julien Macdonald’s SS18 collection at London Fashion Week and she looked like she was made for his opulent dresses.
The 23-year-old first rose to fame as an ex-contestant on America’s Next Top Model (cycle 21), after which she used her platform to pursue modelling.
Within minutes of the Julien Macdonald finale, the show was shared online - partly due to Harlow nailing her turn in the coveted designs.
Harlow was photographed backstage getting ready before the show looking composed and ready to rock the runway.
Queenie Winnie slayed in the black mesh cut-out dress. All eyes (and smartphones) were on her.
This look gave us subtle super (s)hero vibes.
Harlow and Macdonald were a match made in fashion heaven.