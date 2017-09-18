All Sections
    18/09/2017 22:25 BST | Updated 19/09/2017 10:20 BST

    London Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow And Julien Macdonald Were A Match Made In Style Hevean

    Slay them all, queen.

    Winnie Harlow walked for Julien Macdonald’s SS18 collection at London Fashion Week and she looked like she was made for his opulent dresses. 

    Ian Gavan/BFC via Getty Images

    The 23-year-old first rose to fame as an ex-contestant on America’s Next Top Model (cycle 21), after which she used her platform to pursue modelling. 

    Within minutes of the Julien Macdonald finale, the show was shared online - partly due to Harlow nailing her turn in the coveted designs.

    Empics Entertainment

    Harlow was photographed backstage getting ready before the show looking composed and ready to rock the runway.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Queenie Winnie slayed in the black mesh cut-out dress. All eyes (and smartphones) were on her. 

    Empics Entertainment

    This look gave us subtle super (s)hero vibes.

    Harlow and Macdonald were a match made in fashion heaven. 

    Empics Entertainment

