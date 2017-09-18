Winnie Harlow walked for Julien Macdonald ’s SS18 collection at London Fashion Week and she looked like she was made for his opulent dresses.

The 23-year-old first rose to fame as an ex-contestant on America’s Next Top Model (cycle 21), after which she used her platform to pursue modelling.

Within minutes of the Julien Macdonald finale, the show was shared online - partly due to Harlow nailing her turn in the coveted designs.