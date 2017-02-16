June Brown Actually Appeared In 'Coronation Street' Long Before 'EastEnders'

June Brown may be synonymous with ‘EastEnders’, having played Dot Cotton for the past 30 years, but did you know she once starred in ’Coronation Street’?
Nope, us neither.
‘Corrie’ bosses decided to mark the soap veteran’s 90th birthday by reminding fans she graced t’cobbles long before arriving in Albert Square.
They shared a clip of June on the ITV soap in 1971, where she played guest character Mrs Parsons.
In the video, she shares a scene with ‘Corrie’ icon Ena Sharples, who was played by the late Violet Carson.
‘Coronation Street’ wasn’t the only rival soap to extend its birthday wishes to June, sharing a message on Twitter.
Many of June’s co-stars past and present also shared their good wishes on the social media site:
June first appeared on ‘EastEnders’ as Dot Cotton on July 1985, a few months after the soap’s launch.
She later quit in 1993, only to return four years later, and has remained on the show ever since.
She is to be honoured with a BBC special, airing tonight (16 February), which will focus on her life and career, including her 30 years on ‘EastEnders’.
She will reveal how she first landed the role as Walford’s chain-smoking busy-body, and developed her into the soap icon she is today, as well as spilling the beans on life behind the scenes, including a fall-out with a fellow cast member.
‘June Brown At 90: A Walford Legend’ airs tonight at 8.30pm on BBC One.