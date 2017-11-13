You might not be enjoying November bringing dark mornings and icy weather but it does mean some amazing stargazing opportunities.

It may mean setting your alarm a little bit earlier than normal, the Venus and Jupiter conjunction is probably worth getting up for.

And don’t worry, if you missed it on Monday morning, you’ve still got tomorrow [Tuesday 14 November] to catch a glimpse.

What is the Jupiter Venus conjunction?

The Venus and Jupiter conjunction is when the two planets pass within 17 arc minutes (or 0.28 degrees) of each other in the night sky, following an almost identical path. This distance is roughly equivalent to slightly more than half of the moon’s diameter.

NASA says that the conjunction is made possible when the two planets share the same east to west longitude in the sky, although in reality we should remember they are actually 416 million miles apart.