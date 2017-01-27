We all know Earth’s own little aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, is pretty spectacular.

But did you know we aren’t the only planet in our solar system that hosts it’s own “fireworks party” on a regular basis.

Back in June 2016, NASA released these amazing images of Jupiter’s own aurora, for the first time, and now they are being circulated again on Imgur.

Because quite frankly who doesn’t need something beautiful to look at in January.