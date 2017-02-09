Its latest offering is this incredible shot of Jupiter’s south pole and swirling atmosphere:

As it orbits Jupiter, NASA’s Juno probe harvests data about the gas giant’s composition, atmosphere and gravity field. But the craft also provides another critical public service: returning stunning images of the gigantic planet.

The enhanced-colour image was developed by Roman Tkachenko, a citizen scientist, using data from the JunoCam imager.

The striking image was captured as Juno looked directly at the Jovian south pole on 2 Feb, from an altitude of about 63,400 miles.

A NASA statement said: “Cyclones swirl around the south pole, and white oval storms can be seen near the limb ― the apparent edge of the planet.”