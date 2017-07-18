Jurassic Park Got One Key Fact About The T. Rex Very Wrong

Yet a new mathematical model by researchers has shown that despite how we show T. rex in popular culture it suffered from one major drawback: It was slow.

It is fair to say that of all the dinosaurs that existed the Tyrannosaurus rex is widely considered the scariest and most dangerous.

Now when we say slow we really do mean, slow. In fact the researchers believe that had we been alive at the time of T. rex’s reign, the fastest humans would have actually been able to outrun the titanic creature with relative ease.

According to the research, T. rex’s maximum speed was just 17mph. The average human can run at about 15mph, however casual and seasoned runners can easily reach speeds of 20mph, outrunning the fearsome beast.

If that still doesn’t fill you with confidence then consider the fact that T. rex would also take a lot longer to reach its top speed than a human.

The study, carried out by scientists at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research, involved looking at over 500 species and testing a mathematical model that could easily calculate an animal’s maximum speed.

The only information the model needs is the weight of the animal as well as the terrain that it’s travelling on (land, water, air).

“The best feature of our model is that it is universally applicable,” says the lead author of the study, Myriam Hirt of the iDiv research centre and the University of Jena.