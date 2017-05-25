If you exude cattitude and have a history of feeding the neighbourhood moggies, we’ve found the perfect job for you.

A veterinary clinic is hiring a full-time cat cuddler. (Yes, you heard correctly.)

“The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time,” the job listing reads.

“They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our inpatients.”