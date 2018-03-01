Just Eat Will Soon Be Offering An 'Opt Out' From Single-Use Plastic Extras

Takeaways delivered through Just Eat are about to become a bit more eco-friendly.

From 1 April, Just Eat will be trialling a pre-ticked box on its app and website to nudge customers to opt out of receiving extra single-use plastic items such as plastic cutlery, straws and sauce sachets.

Your food will still arrive in plastic tubs, but the takeaway giant has announced it is making some steps to move away from these.