This Weekend A Man Will Strap Himself To A Homemade Rocket To 'Prove' The Earth Is Flat

It is now just one day until ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes plans to strap himself to a homebuilt, steam-powered rocket, and fire himself 1,800 feet into the air in a bid to prove that the Earth is flat. Limo-driver Hughes proposes to perform this feat on Saturday between 2pm – 3pm local time in California (10pm to 11pm UK time) with a rocket he has spent the last few years building out of salvage parts in his garage. The 61-year-old will attempt to fly over the ghost town of Amboy, California, for a mile at a speed of around 500mph, before the £20,000 contraption deploys two parachutes.

Hughes will heat 265 litres of water in a stainless steel tank to fuel the rocket on the day. Sponsored by a group called Research Flat Earth, he is optimistic that Saturday’s mission will get him high enough to gather photographic evidence of the planet’s shape. (It won’t.) And he plans to go even higher at a later date if the launch is successful. “I don’t believe in science,” Hughes told the Associated Press. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”