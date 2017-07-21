Justin Bieber has apparently been prohibited from performing in China because of his “bad behaviour” amid the country’s efforts to “purify” its performing arts.

The Canadian pop star’s “words and actions” when he last performed in China generated “public dissatisfaction” claimed a statement from Beijing’s Municipal Bureau of Culture, though it declined to specify exactly what had caused offence.

Given efforts to “purify” the performing arts environment in China, “it was not appropriate to bring in artists with bad behaviour”, the bureau said on its website, responding to a question from a fan asking why Bieber was not being allowed to tour.