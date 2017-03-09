Justin Bieber Impersonator Charged With More Than 900 Child Sex Offences

A law lecturer accused of impersonating Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 sex offences, Australian police have said.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, 42, from Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, faces 931 child sex offences dating back a decade, including rape and making child exploitation material.

Officers in Queensland said he used Facebook and Skype to impersonate the star and warned fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet.