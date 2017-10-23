All Sections
    Justin Bieber's New Tattoo Took 26 Hours To Complete And Fans Are Hailing It 'God's Work'

    Righteous.

    23/10/2017 10:31 BST | Updated 23/10/2017 10:31 BST

    Justin Bieber has just added to his tattoo collection and we’re shook at the amount of time it took: 26 hours. 

    With over 50 tattoos already, you’d think the star would have had enough.

    But Bieber showed off the new ink to his 92.3 million followers on Instagram on 22 October, who, of course, kept it 100% with him. 

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    While some weren’t sure about the addition, evidently die hard fans were irrevocably supportive of the 23-year-old pop star.

    With emoji galore, one of Bieber’s followers commented: “We love you Justin no matter what, it’s your body, your choice and it’s your life. We will support you anyway because true Beliebers never leave 💜💜💜🌹🌹💜💜💜 .”

    Another gushed: “Now that I see the purpose wow!!! I see angels and gods work... yes beautiful.” 

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    The man responsible for Bieber’s latest addition (who goes by the name Bang Bang Tattoos) took to Instagram to share his appreciation of the singer’s grit.

    “Thank you for the trust,” he wrote. “26 hours over three consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career.

    “You’re tough as nails man.”

    A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on

    The gothic-style creation covered Bieber’s entire stomach in dark imagery, including an angel, a skeletal figure, clouds and a sinister looking archway. 

