Justin Bieber has apologised to fans for “betraying” them, after cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ tour dates.

He has called off the remaining 14 gigs of the world tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason.

The ‘Sorry’ singer has performed more than 150 shows on the tour, which has been going since March 2016.

PA Wire/PA Images Justin Bieber has cancelled 14 remaining dates of his world tour

The cancelled dates affect shows in Asia and North America, which were due to take place over the next three months.

A statement on his website read: “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.

“He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run.

“However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

He added to US website TMZ: “I’m sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.

“I have been on tour for two years. I’m looking forward to just resting, getting some relaxation and we’re going to ride some bikes.”

The news comes less than a week after Justin was banned from performing in China.

The Chinese government blocked his tour from arriving in the country because of his “bad behaviour”, amid their efforts to “purify” its performing arts.

Justin Bieber's 100 Most Handsome Moments