Justin Timberlake has insisted he’s “made peace” with Janet Jackson, more than a decade after the two stars became embroiled in one of the biggest scandals in TV history.

Back in 2004, Justin and Janet appeared live on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where they performed his song ‘Rock Your Body’ together.

At the lyric “better have you naked by the end of this song”, Justin was supposed to tear off the front of Janet’s costume, revealing her red lace bra, but wound up pulling off the bra as well, exposing her bare breast - adorned with a nipple shield - for around half a second.