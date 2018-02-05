Justin Timberlake Speaks Out Over Controversial Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Performance

Justin Timberlake has opened up about his decision to include a tribute to Prince in his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

On Sunday (4 February), hours before Justin was due to take to the stage in Minneapolis, it was rumoured that he would be including a hologram of Prince during his Halftime Show.

These rumours were met with a negative reception online, particularly due to the ‘Purple Rain’ singer having previously expressed disdain for holograms of dead celebrities being used during live performances, as well as Prince and Justin Timberlake’s past beef.

When the Halftime Show eventually took place, a tribute to Prince was included, though this amounted to a giant projection of the late pop icon being shown in the stadium, with Justin opening up to Jimmy Fallon about how the tribute came to be a part of his performance.