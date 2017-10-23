Justin Timberlake Confirmed For 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The news was confirmed on Monday (23 October) morning and the concert will mark Justin’s third time on the Super Bowl stage - the most times for any entertainer.

Justin Timberlake is set to return to the Super Bowl, headlining the 2018 halftime show.

It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4! pic.twitter.com/7jLgYY38YF

The Super Bowl will take place at the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday 4 February.

While addressing the news in an interview on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’, Justin was asked whether fans can expect a repeat of the infamous 2004 moment which saw him expose Janet Jackson’s breast and nipple shield, after ripping off a section of her costume as part of their routine.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he insisted (via abc News): “That won’t happen this time.”