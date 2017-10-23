Justin Timberlake Confirmed For 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is set to return to the Super Bowl, headlining the 2018 halftime show.
The news was confirmed on Monday (23 October) morning and the concert will mark Justin’s third time on the Super Bowl stage - the most times for any entertainer.
The Super Bowl will take place at the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday 4 February.
While addressing the news in an interview on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’, Justin was asked whether fans can expect a repeat of the infamous 2004 moment which saw him expose Janet Jackson’s breast and nipple shield, after ripping off a section of her costume as part of their routine.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, he insisted (via abc News): “That won’t happen this time.”
“What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies,” he added. “I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty.”
The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most-watched TV events of the year and a whopping 117 million viewers saw Lady Gaga take to the stage last year.
The most-watched show was Katy Perry’s 2015 extravaganza, which was viewed by over 120 million people.