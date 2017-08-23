Many look at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ’s twinkle-in-his-eye smile and think butter wouldn’t melt - especially that time he cuddled two panda cubs at Toronto Zoo.

Today I had the pleasure to unveil the names of @TheTorontoZoo ’s panda cubs! Say hello to Jia Panpan & Jia Yueyue: pic.twitter.com/iFCAlID7bc

But now, maybe it can - after the adorable moment, which went viral in 2016, was ‘immortalised’ in butter.

A spreadable tribute to the popular PM cuddling the two baby pandas is currently on show at Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Our colleagues at HuffPost Canada said: “While we’re no art critics, this piece doesn’t seem to capture Trudeau’s likeness very well. Then again, our expertise with ‘sculpting’ butter is limited to putting it on toast, so who are we to judge?”