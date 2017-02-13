Ask any two-penny pundit what they think of the future prospects of left-leaning politics, and they’ll tell you it’s doomed: quoting Donald Trump, Brexit and the surge of populism across Europe before requesting their modest fee.

But anyone clutching for straws about a political comeback for progressives may take hope from Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau, who today resisted Donald Trump’s pumping, alpha male handshake as they met for the first time since the US election. Via ABC News.