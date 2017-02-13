Ask any two-penny pundit what they think of the future prospects of left-leaning politics, and they’ll tell you it’s doomed: quoting Donald Trump, Brexit and the surge of populism across Europe before requesting their modest fee.
But anyone clutching for straws about a political comeback for progressives may take hope from Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau, who today resisted Donald Trump’s pumping, alpha male handshake as they met for the first time since the US election. Via ABC News.
Some context ...
The internet lit up at the weekend after an interminable handshake between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. Check Abe’s glance to the camera at the end: pure Tim from The Office.
It’s clearly a Trump thing ...
Doubtless it’s essayed The Art of the Deal, Trump’s best-selling book on how to make money with the help of an inherited fortune, as a part of the virility contest that is his way of doing business. And he’s been at it - tugging, double-fisting, yanking - since entering politics.
Here’s his pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, getting more than he bargained for ...
Introducing his Vice President, Mike Pence ...
And giving his nomination for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, a similarly strange welcome ...
Former Republican Presindential nominee, Mitt Romney, wasn’t going to miss out either ...
So just look again at the Trudeau shake ...
Holding his ground like a professional arm wrestler.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised ...
Who said liberal poster boys can’t be tough guys?