Critics of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been sent into a lather after he corrected a woman for using the term “mankind”. Trudeau was at a town hall event in Alberta on Friday when he interrupted a young woman from the World Mission Society Church of God during her lengthy monologue about maternal love. “We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind’ because its more inclusive,” the self-proclaimed feminist said.

The woman replied: “Exactly yes, thank you,” to a round of applause as Trudeau added: “We can all learn from each other.” However, the 46-year-old has since been variously mocked for “mansplaining”, “virtue-signalling”, being “painfully politically correct” and even making up words. “Justin Trudeau knows how to virtue-signal and mansplain at the same time,” tweeted Parker Hjelmberg.

“How dare you kill off mankind, Mr Trudeau, you spineless virtue-signalling excuse for a feminist,” complained Piers Morgan in a column for the Daily Mail. Amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Morgan accused Trudeau of “biding his time, waiting for the perfect occasion to throw his virtue-signalling voice behind the feminist cause.” Fox News sought comment from a psychology professor who has made headlines in the past for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns. Dr Jordan Peterson, of the University of Toronto, said: “It’s quite the performance. I’m afraid that our prime minister is only capable of running his ideas on a few very narrow ideological tracks.” He added: “That indicates precisely the way he thinks, and I don’t think he does think. I think he runs an ideology in his head and accepts the output without question. And I think we’re really going to pay for it in Canada, in ways that we can’t yet imagine.”

