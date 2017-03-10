Justin Trudeau has pledged C$650 million (£396.5m) over the next three years to “close existing gaps in reproductive rights and healthcare for women” following Donald Trump’s global abortion funding cuts.

The move will see Canada double its current investment in women’s reproductive health services, the country’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Ottawa in honour of International Women’s Day, Trudeau said: “Far too many women and girls around the world see these rights violated.”